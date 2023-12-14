Lake Country resident face proposed 10.02 per cent budget in 2024

Photo: Contributed

Taxpayers in Lake Country are staring at their second straight double digit tax increase.

Council on Tuesday will take a deep dive into the 2024 budget with a proposed tax increase set at 10.02 per cent.

This comes on the heels of a 17 per cent increase in 2023.

The 2024 budget has a strong focus on community safety with both the RCMP and fire department at the top of the list.

Lake Country took on a larger financial responsibility in covering policing costs after the municipality's population surpassed the 15,000 threshold in 2022.

Along with paying the maximum 90 per cent of policing costs the municipality is also required to meet other requirements such as staffing levels.

Lake Country, which is required to increase the officer complement to 24 by 2027, is proposing to bring the number of officers to 20 in next year's budget.

The budget also includes replacement of firefighting equipment damaged while fighting the August wildfires.

Several pieces of equipment and vehicles are nearing end of life and recent events accelerated their aging.

The 10.02 per cent increase in property taxes is being sough to support community safety, keeping up with rising costs of service delivery, long-term infrastructure planning and asset management as well as wage increases for staff.

The proposed increase would result in an increase of $261 a year for the average family home valued at $1.087 million.