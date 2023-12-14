Direct flights between Kelowna, Seattle return

Photo: Alaska Airlines Embraer 175

Direct flights between Kelowna and Seattle have returned.

The Kelowna International Airport announced Thursday it has welcomed back the Alaska Airlines route.

The flights will connect Kelowna to destinations via Seattle such as Hawaii, Chicago and Los Angeles.

"We are delighted to have Alaska Airlines back at YLW, providing our passengers with more options to travel to the United States and beyond," said Sam Samaddar, YLW chief executive officer.

"Seattle is a popular destination for business and leisure travellers alike."

Alaska Airlines is operating Embraer 175 (E175) jets on the route featuring 12 premium-class seats and 52 in the main cabin.

The airline previously provided the route year-round, but announced earlier in 2023 it would operate the flight in the winter only.