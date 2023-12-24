Central Okanagan Search and Rescue looking back at a busy year

Photo: COSAR

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is looking back on a year that included the volunteer group's single busiest month on record.

COSAR responded to 68 call-outs in 2023, which is about typical, but July 2023 alone saw 29 calls — the busiest month in the group's 69-year history.

COSAR volunteers responded to mutual-aid calls, body recoveries, traditional rescues and assisting of issuing evacuation orders during wildfires like the Knox Mountain fire in Kelowna and McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

Just two years ago, COSAR responded to a record number of 107 calls. Search manager Duane Tresnich tells Castanet that he believes the return to average this year has a lot to do with the "return to normal," post-pandemic.

“People are back to a normal routine. During COVID they could only get into groups outside, but now the feeling is, COVID is over, that’s why the used-gear market is flooded with outdoor equipment,” said Tresnich.

While numbers were down in comparison to 2021, Tresnich says there was an uptick in 2023 for urban searches for people with dementia. There were also cases of people calling 911 and then moving from their location, which makes it difficult for COSAR to do their job.

Members of COSAR work on a volunteer basis and they put their lives on the line to rescue people in need. They want people to know how vital staying put can be to your rescue, as well their safety. Often it can be a life or death decision.

“If you’re in enough distress that you have to call 911, please hunker down and wait for help to arrive,” said Tresnich.

COSAR was also able to update some equipment this year, including new motors for some rescue vehicles and modern radios for communication between COSAR members.

COSAR says the biggest news for them this year was the vote of confidence they received from from the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, in favour of helping to fund their new hall.

“Funding from the RDCO was amazing news for the team. Not only did we outgrow our current location years ago, the building lacks basic amenities such as potable water and suitable bathrooms. A larger building will allow us to securely store the required equipment and vehicles that we need to serve out 5,000 square kilometre region,” said Tresnich.

“Our team is heavily dependent on the community support and I would like to thank the Stober Foundation, Central Okanagan Foundation, the Community Gaming Grant Program and all the individual supporters that have made donations to the team over the last year through our website.”

While funding for the new hall could take some time, COSAR's lease at their current hall is up sometime in 2025.