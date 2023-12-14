$30k in stolen property seized from Kelowna property

Photo: RCMP Items recovered from raid on Rutland home

Kelowna RCMP recovered a substantial amount of stolen property from a home in the 600 block of McKenzie Road.

Police raided the home Thursday as part of an investigation into stolen property.

The subsequent search of the home turned up approximately $30,000 in stolen property including tools and sports equipment.

RCMP say some of the items have been linked to a series of recent break-ins in the Kettle Valley and Upper Mission areas.

"This investigation was spearheaded by frontline patrol officers with assistance from our specialized sections to drive the kind of results we strive for every day," says Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"We take property theft in our community very seriously."

Three people were arrested at the McKenzie Road home. All three have been released pending further investigation and a report to Crown counsel.

Gauthier says documentation of serial numbers was instrumental in the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of tools.

"Kelowna RCMP reminds those with tools, bikes and electronics to document their serial numbers which may be invaluable information to police in a similar investigation should an item be stolen."