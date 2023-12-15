Uber not allowed to pick up passengers at Kelowna International Airport

Cindy White

You could be out of luck if you want to grab an Uber from Kelowna international Airport this holiday season. While other ride hailing companies are picking up passengers at YLW, Uber is still holding out.

Airport CEO Sam Samaddar says they spent a long time creating a level playing field for ride hailing services as well as taxis. The protocols put customer safety at the forefront.

“And with that we have license agreements with our taxis, we have Uride. We have license agreements that they have signed. Uber, to this date, has not come to the table,” he notes, adding that until the company signs on to a license agreement, he is not prepared to let them operate at YLW.

To the folks who said there’s Uber in Kelowna… I just tried to book one from the airport and it gave me options of a bike or scooter. Ummmmmmmmmm — Kyla Lee (@IRPlawyer) December 12, 2023

Castanet reached out to Uber Canada for comment and was told their only statement at this point is, “We would love to support pick ups at the Kelowna airport and we continue to engage with local stakeholders on how to make that happen.”

Samaddar is confident Uber will come around to the airport’s point of view but says for now it’s a negotiation. “But we’re not just going to carte blanche allow one operator to operate under a separate set of rules that everybody else has agree to operate under.”

If you are flying out of YLW over the next few weeks, he recommends you get dropped off either by family, friends, a taxi or a ride hailing service because parking will be hard to find.