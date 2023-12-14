53 B.C. farms infected by avian flu this fall

Photo: The Canadian Press

Fifty-three B.C. farms have been infected by the H5N1 avian influenza virus in the past two months, including one in the North Okanagan on Thursday and one in the Central Okanagan last weekend.

The highly-pathogenic virus has once again made its way through B.C. farms this fall during the migration of wild birds over the province.

B.C. has been the hardest hit province with more than 5.9 million birds infected, making up more than 54% of all of the infected birds in Canada. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency ensures infected birds are killed and disposed of.

The vast majority of this season's infections have occurred in the Fraser Valley, at farms in Chilliwack and Abbotsford. But Thursday afternoon, a new infection at a farm in the Regional District of North Okanagan was posted to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website. The impacted location is a non-commercial, poultry farm.

Five days ago, on Dec. 9, another infection at a non-commercial Central Okanagan farm was declared. Back on Nov. 7, another infection at a non-commercial farm in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District was declared.

The exact location of these outbreaks is not disclosed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Despite the recent local infections, B.C.'s Ministry of Agriculture and Food says in a press release Thursday that that frequency of cases has reduced in recent weeks as the wild bird migration slows. And with millions of birds having been culled, the province doesn't expect it to impact food supply this holiday season.

“Avian influenza presents an extremely low risk to public health with no risk to food safety,” Ministry spokesperson Dave Townsend said in the press release. “There are currently no anticipated food supply disruptions of either eggs or poultry due to the virus.”

The BC Poultry Association is hosting an online seminar for producers on Dec. 19, where public health, biosecurity measures and AgriStability (an income-support program) will be discussed, along with a general update about the outbreak. The Ministry says those interested can contact withe BC Poultry Association for more information.

“Earlier this year, the Province introduced a new $5-million Farmed Animal Disease Program to help support farmers with enhanced biosecurity measures, equipment for disease response, research and training so they can better prepare for and prevent the risk of disease, such as avian influenza,” Townsend said in the press release.

“While these important tools are in place to help prevent disease spread and protect flocks and farms, viruses can adapt and spread so it is important that farmers and small flock owners remain vigilant.”

More than 6,500 poultry have been tested for avian flu in B.C. since the fall outbreak began. Poultry owners who suspect their birds have been infected can call their veterinarian, their nearest CFIA animal health office or the BC Animal Health Centre at 1 800 661-9903.