Big White strikes deal to keep snowplow on mountain for the winter

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Big White staff meeting with AIMRoads.

As skiing and boarding conditions at Big White Ski Resort continue to improve with more snowfall, concern has shifted to keeping Big White Road cleared.

Big White Ski Resort senior vice-president Michael Ballingall says his team has met with the road maintenance team from AIMRoads, including their senior management and the ministry to talk about plowing on the mountain this winter.

"Fabulous meeting with the road maintenance team from AIMRoads and the Ministry of Transportation. Here’s what you need to know; If you have a problem with the roads call AIM at 1-866-222-4204 this is the best dispatch team to get your information or concern to the drivers on the road or the supervisors," Ballingall said.

Ballingall notes Big White Road is a class 'A' road/highway and will be plowed at 4 cm of snow accumulation. The side roads on Big White Mountain are class D roads and their specification (for plowing) is 15 cm.

"On a busy day, those operating the snowplow can drive between 400 and 600 km in a 12-hour shift up and down the Big White Road. They have one full-time plow/sanding truck dedicated to our road, 1 grader, and a loader," said Ballingall.

The plow crew is dedicated to the area and Ballingall says the equipment will be parked at the junction of Big White Road and Highway 33 for the duration of winter, "that vehicle never leaves Big White Road."

As of Thursday afternoon, Big White has a base of 77 centimetres with six lifts servicing 34 open runs. The skating rink is expected to re-open on Friday and Telus Park is also expected to open for the weekend.

"The groomed runs are in very good condition. The blue and black runs need more snow. This is better than I was feeling last week. To be very frank there are people from all over the world arriving for the Christmas holidays and they're giddy. This is all very good."