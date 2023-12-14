New BC Coroners report show dramatic rise in deaths among homeless people in recent years

Photo: Contributed A tent caught fire at Kelowna's homeless encampment last weekend.

The number of deaths amongst B.C.'s homeless population has risen dramatically in recent years, and the Thompson-Okanagan region is no exception.

The BC Coroners Service released a new report Thursday summarizing the number of deaths among homeless individuals from 2015 to 2022. Across the province, deaths rose sharply in 2021 and 2022; the average number of annual B.C. homeless deaths between 2015 and 2020 was 143, while there were 342 deaths in the province in 2022.

The vast majority of these deaths are connected to B.C.'s toxic illicit drug supply. In 2022, unregulated drug toxicity accounted for 84% of all deaths among those without homes in B.C.

Between 2015 and 2022, the average percentage of homeless deaths due to drug toxicity was 66%.

In a retirement announcement earlier this week, B.C.'s long-time chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said she's been disappointed by the government's response to the province's drug crisis. The provincial government declared a public health emergency around the crisis in 2016.

Data included in the recent report was based on deaths where “no fixed address” was given as a person's address, the death occurred at a homeless shelter or the “circumstances of the death suggested homelessness.”

Locally, Kelowna saw 14 accidental deaths among homeless people in 2022, up from 11 the year before, while Kamloops saw 20, up from 6. The 2015-2022 average for both cities was 6.8 and 6, respectively.

Similar trends were seen across the entire Interior Health region. In 2022, 74 people without homes died in the region, up from 46 the year prior. The region's 2015-2020 average was 25.