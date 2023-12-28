Kelowna man's 2019 murder conviction overturned, pleads guilty instead to manslaughter

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. Today, for the court story of the year, we look at the overturning of Steven Pirko's murder conviction.

A Kelowna man who was convicted in 2019 of second-degree murder had his conviction overturned by the BC Court of Appeal this year and he was released from custody after instead pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Following a lengthy trial, a 12-person jury convicted Steven Pirko in the killing of Chris Ausman, which occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 25, 2014 on Highway 33 in Rutland.

But in March of this year, nearly four years after the conviction, the BC Court of Appeal overturned the conviction, ruling that Justice Allan Betton's final charge to the jury was “so confusing as to amount to error in law.”

But rather than proceed with a new trial, the BC Prosecution Service accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter in July.

While the Crown sought a 15-year sentence for the manslaughter conviction, Justice Alison Beames instead went along with the defence and handed him an eight-year sentence – less than the credit Pirko had for time served.

As as result, he was released from custody this past summer and he was placed under probation conditions for three years.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t regret what I did. I don’t expect you to forgive me, but I hope one day you will understand my side. I will continue to try to better myself,” he said.

The legal battle was particularly difficult for Ausman's family, who had been working to move on from the tragedy after Pirko's first sentencing back in 2019.

“We're devastated, we've had that Band-Aid ripped off. We're hurting horribly,” Hutton said back in March when Pirko's conviction was first overturned.

“We all made peace with it, we were happy with the outcome. We celebrated afterwards, we told stories about Chris. We laughed and we hadn't done that in a long time ... and now it's just been tossed.”

But less than four months after he was released from custody with a sentence of time served, Pirko was back behind bars after he was arrested again for allegedly carrying concealed brass knuckles and a knife, in violation of his probation conditions.

He remained in custody until Dec. 15, when he pleaded guilty to ____ and was sentenced to _____.

The 2014 killing of Ausman stemmed from an incident just before 2 a.m. on Highway 33 near Rutland Road. Pirko and his friend Elrich Dyck, 21 and 23 at the time, were walking eastbound on the highway's sidewalk after consuming alcohol and speed.

Having left a nearby poker game, 32-year-old Ausman was walking home in the opposite direction, across the highway from the pair. Pirko and Dyck had never met Ausman before, but Pirko testified that Dyck was looking for a fight. Words were exchanged between the two parties, and the pair ran over to Ausman. A fight between Ausman and Dyck broke out.

As Ausman got the upper hand in the fist fight, Pirko came up from behind Ausman and struck him multiple times in the head with a hammer he had been carrying.

The blows proved fatal.

Pirko and Dyck left Ausman’s lifeless body on the sidewalk and fled the area. An RCMP officer came upon Ausman’s body later that morning.

After a lengthy investigation, Pirko was arrested and charged in the killing in November 2016, close to two years later. He remained in custody until July 2023, when he was sentenced to time served on the manslaughter conviction.