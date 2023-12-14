FortisBC ups electricity rates to meet growing demand

Photo: Colin Dacre

FortisBC electricity customers will be paying more for their power in the new year.

Starting January 1, 2024, FortisBC customers will be paying 6.74 per cent more for electricity. The increase equates to $11.26 per month for residential customers who use approximately 1,100 kilowatt hours per month of electricity.

FortisBC indicates the increase is due in large part to the increased cost of purchasing electricity. The power provider has been forced to purchase a growing portion of its electricity requirements from the regional wholesale market. FortisBC attributes the rising costs to increased demand as coal plants are phased out, and lower than anticipated hydroelectricity generation. This includes greater reliance on electric vehicles.

“As we continue to transition to a cleaner energy future, FortisBC is also mindful of ensuring the continued reliability and resiliency of B.C.'s energy systems,” said Joe Mazza, vice president, energy supply and resource development, FortisBC.

“This adjustment in electric rates will help ensure FortisBC can purchase sufficient electricity to meet our customers’ growing needs as well as make investments in maintenance and upgrades for its continued safe and reliable delivery to homes and businesses.”

FortisBC indicates they are experiencing growing demand for electricity in B.C., particularly in Kelowna, one of Canada’s fastest growing communities.

“We understand that energy costs are an important consideration in household budgets and rising costs may be a concern for some customers. We encourage any customer who has questions about their bill to reach out. Our customer service team can provide information about energy conservation tips, answer billing inquiries and offer solutions that fit your personal needs,” says Mazza.