Merrifield ready to lead new 'Team Okanagan' into election year and beyond

She heard crime concerns from Rutland residents and businesses at a town hall meeting, childcare woes from Kelowna parents impacted by the closure of a local daycare and took 3 a.m. phone calls from people displaced by the wildfires in August.

2023 has been a whirlwind for Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield.

Merrifield says the biggest highlights of this past year for her politically were the events that were held in the riding. She calls the Rutland town hall a great experience from the perspective of hearing and listening and being able to respond

“Right now I’m working very closely with URBA (Uptown Rutland Business Association) on creating a Rutland on-call system,” she explains. “And really seeing alignment from the mayor and the Mayor’s Task Force on Crime. That for me is exciting.”

She also hosted a Zoom call early in the year with parents after the announcement that Building Blocks was going out of business, closing one childcare facility and selling another to ProducKIDvity. “Hearing about how difficult it is to really find accessible and affordable childcare right now. Despite the best efforts of federal and provincial governments, we’re still falling short.”

She says the most rewarding part of being an MLA is being able to address constituents’ concerns one person at a time. During the wildfire emergency she got to do a lot of that.

“The amount of calls that each of us MLAs dealt with from people that were displaced or desperate that couldn’t find housing, that didn’t have credit cards to put another load of groceries on, that were being given grocery cards that had to be spent in one fell swoop but the hotel that they were staying in didn’t have a fridge. Like, just absurdity in bureaucracy.”

She says the way provincial agencies dealt with the emergency was a bungled mess. She was getting phone calls at 3 a.m. looking for assistance and even hosted individuals from three different households who had nowhere else to go.

To Merrifield, the biggest heartaches of her job are when she can’t do something.

“It’s when, you know, not being in government I come to a wall where I’m not able to help that person who’s struggling with healthcare, or I’m not able to help that senior who is desperately looking for housing or I can’t help that student who is being kicked out of their unit because it’s no longer available for them on a nine month basis. That stuff is really hard.”

In 2024, she will be the lone Central Okanagan incumbent with a name on the ballot during the provincial election.

Merrifield’s BC United colleagues Norm Letnick in Kelowna-Lake Country and Ben Stewart in Kelowna West won’t be running again. Instead, new candidates will be vying for seats in the realigned ridings of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, West Kelowna-Peachland and a new riding of Kelowna Centre.

“I look forward to giving whatever knowledge I have, whatever experiences that I’ve gained to others,” says Merrifield. “That’s one thing that I would say my leadership has been identified by in the private sector, is really giving back and mentoring, and I look forward to doing that.”

She adds that over the years there has been a strong 'Team Okanagan' working for the region.

“Our voice collective has been one of the reasons that we get so much done. I look forward to really seeing that again and taking that and amplifying it even more so with the fourth riding coming on, which is also a really exciting opportunity for us to have even more representation in the house.”