Residents of Herons 2 at Waterscapes in Kelowna told to leave following flood

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Residents of a downtown Kelowna townhouse complex have been told their building in not inhabitable two weeks after an early morning flood forced residents to flee their homes.

Herons 2 at Waterscapes experienced extreme flooding when a pipe burst shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

While many residents have already left, Castanet News was told owners were informed this week the building has been deemed uninhabitable.

Apparently fire separators have been compromised and there are issues with potential mold and mildew as a result of the water damage.

Renters and owners are being asked to remove their belongs but are not permitted to spend the night.

A date for a possible return to the complex has not yet been determined with both environmental and structural reports still to be completed.

An official cause has not been made public, however residents of the building told Castanet at the time that water had been shutoff earlier in the day while contractors worked to replace water mains.