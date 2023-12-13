On the Street: Are you finished your Christmas shopping yet?

It may not feel like Christmas, it may not even look like Christmas, but Christmas Day is less than two weeks away and some are still scrambling to get all of their gift shopping done before the big day.

Castanet hit the streets of downtown Kelowna Wednesday afternoon to ask residents about their Christmas shopping, and like always, there were some mixed reactions from residents.

"I’m finished, we’re only buying for each other this year," said a woman, referring to her partner.

"I’m more of a procrastinator. I like to be more spontaneous. I don’t plan things out, I just go with whatever comes to me."

While many people are heading out to shop and support local, some people are turning to their favourite online stores to get the products they need.

"I already hit the local mall, so online shopping is all that's left and I hope they arrive close to Christmas or at least close after that, that would be nice," said another resident.

For many people, Christmas will be cut back this year as the rise in the cost of living continues to be a burden on many families across the country.

For one Kelowna family, they've decided that this year is all about family, and that at the core of Christmas, that's what it should all be about every year.

"I've got six brothers and sisters, so when we get together it's 30 people at the family farm. I love Christmas, but its mostly about getting together with family. It's just the way we grew up. Christmas is the best time of year."

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]