Kelowna magic mushroom shop gets another visit from police

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Essence Wellness had another visit from the RCMP on Wednesday.

Just after 1 p.m., a number of police officers, fire inspectors and city staff arrived at the store that has been openly selling psilocybin mushrooms for months.

When Castanet arrived, a police officer blocked entrance to the store, as well as people trying to access other office suites in the building, including an upstairs music studio.

RCMP on site would not comment on the situation and told Castanet to reach out to their media line.

While it remains unclear if the store was being shut down or raided, people trying to access the building for other purposes were told to "come back later".

Essence Wellness was first raided by RCMP just three weeks ago, but the mushroom shop was determined to reopen.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Kelowna and the Kelowna RCMP for comment.