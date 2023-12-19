Kelowna yoga teacher hit with health battle needs community support

Photo: GoFundMe

A Kelowna mother is pleading with the public for help after her daughter's constant health battle.

Shannon Lavell says her daughter, Juliana Lavell, has been battling a severe autoimmune disease along with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease since 2017.

Lavell says her daughter is now dealing with fistulas, which have caused her pain when eating.

"Surgical efforts to repair the fistulas have not helped. We have found a specialized doctor in India, and we are in contact with many people who have had success with the same condition," she said.

In November 2020, Lavell was close to dying and had to have emergency surgery to remove her entire large intestine and the majority of her rectum.

Shannon says her daughter has always been active.

Juliana is well known in the community for having taught yoga at Our Yoga Space as well as other studios across the city.

"If she wants to work, do yoga, socialize, or hike, she must not eat that day," Lavell added.

According to a GoFundMe started for Juliana by her mother, her doctors and surgeon in Canada have said a permanent ostomy bag is her only option now.

"This would be a return to a chronic and very painful allergic skin reaction. There are no other options in North America," Lavell added.

Shannon says her daughter will be seeking treatment in India.

"She will be undergoing laser treatment for fistulas. It isn't yet done in America."

The GoFundMe currently sits at just over $30,000. Money raised will help cover the cost of the treatment and travel costs.

Juliana has made it to India and will be undergoing treatment for an unknown time.