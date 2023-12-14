BC SPCA urging caution when adopting animals as Christmas gifts

Madison Reeve

With Christmas right around the corner, the Kelowna SPCA is urging extra caution when considering adopting an animal this holiday season.

While there's nothing cuter than a furry face emerging from wrapping paper, the organization emphasizes the importance of remembering that owning a pet entails a long-term commitment.

"Taking on a pet is a significant commitment, encompassing not only vet bills, food expenses, treats, and supplies but also the lifetime responsibility involved," said centre manager Shannon Pailly.

Pailly mentions that depending on the pet, owners should anticipate a lifespan ranging from two to 20 years.

Christmas Day can be an incredibly stressful time for a new pet introduced to a family.

"The key is to ensure that the recipient or the family is fully prepared and ready to welcome a pet, avoiding surprises and planning for all the aspects surrounding Christmas," Pailly explained.

"We need to be certain about Christmas trees, tinsel, chocolate... and prepare for a pet that might explore countertops and get into things or might have mixed feelings about visitors at parties," Pailly added.

The Kelowna SPCA adds that post-pandemic, they've experienced an increase in pet returns.

"During the pandemic, many animals were deliberately bred to meet the demand while people were at home and desired companionship. However, we've witnessed a rise in poorly socialized pets or those becoming overwhelming once owners resumed work and regular routines."

"Animal shelters nationwide are inundated, so we strongly encourage visiting your local shelter," Pailly emphasized.

The best time to introduce an animal is when your household is calm and in its most natural state.