Kelowna political story of the year: City debates the future of Kelowna Springs Golf Course

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. Today, for our Kelowna political story of the year, we look at the debate over the future of the Kelowna Springs golf course property.

The battle over industrial developments versus recreational land was front and centre at city hall this year.

Of all the issues plaguing Kelowna in 2023—housing affordability, crime and sweeping changes to the short-term rental bylaws—not one issue drew the ire of local residents like the fight to save the Kelowna Springs Golf Course.

Veteran councillor Luke Stack said he received more correspondence on that issue than any other during his years on council.

The story began unfolding prior to last year's adoption of the 2040 Official Community Plan when former owners of the course asked that the future land use designation be changed to industrial because they didn't plan to run the golf course much longer.

With the future designation changed and the OCP adopted, the property was sold to Vancouver developer Denciti Group for north of $30 million.

The plan was to redevelop the 106-acre property into industrial.

Planning staff argued the city is woefully short of industrial land and needs to increase its stock in order to retain and attract workers to the city.

Outraged members of the community countered by pointing to a decline in green space and a need for recreational land for residents to enjoy.

An attempt by Stack to reopen the discussion and reverse the decision was voted down by council in 2022 but, with a new council came a new perspective and a second attempt by Stack to revisit the decision passed, paving the way for a raucous public hearing.

Golfers and residents packed council chambers demanding the property be reverted to private recreational use.

After a four-and-a-half hour public hearing, council voted to revert the future land use to private recreational.

But the vote came with a warning from Mayor Tom Dyas.

"It does not mean by any means that this is the way that it is going to stay for the rest of the future. We don't know what's going to happen," said Dyas.

"Somebody else owns this land and it will be up to them to make decisions."

Denciti CEO Gerry Fawley says the golf course will remain open for one final year in 2024 and hopes to provide plans for a hybrid golf course/industrial development.

That would likely include retaining the back nine of Kelowna Springs.

Fawley told Castanet recently the company continues to do its homework on the property carefully and thoughtfully, reaching out to those who opposed redevelopment to better understand their position.

He expect to come back later next year with a plan he hopes can work for everyone.