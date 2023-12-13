Sarah Harmer to perform at Lake Country's Creekside Theatre

Photo: Creekside Theatre

Award-winning, platinum selling singer and songwriter Sarah Harmer will be performing at Lake Country's Creekside Theatre next spring.

Harmer’s solo music career launched with the now classic debut “You Were Here” (2000) and includes six critically acclaimed albums.

Her latest album, “Are You Gone”, released through Arts & Crafts Productions, is a spiritual successor of sorts to her acclaimed 2000 debut.

“With her busy schedule performing concerts across the US and Canada the last two years, and her environmental activities, we’re thrilled to be able to have Sarah Harmer in the Okanagan in 2024,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator with the District of Lake Country.

“Her style is best described as folk layered with indie rock. Her song 'Basement Apartment' has been on my personal playlist for years!”

For tickets to the Sarah Harmer concert — which go on sale Dec. 13 — and to find more information about upcoming performance headliners visit the Creekside Theatre website.

Her song Basement Apartment has over 1.7 million views on Spotify.