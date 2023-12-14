Pancakes with Santa helps the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: Jesson Mata on Unsplash

Who wants pancakes with Santa Claus?

The Central Okanagan Food Bank, in partnership with the Mission Community Hall Association and the Mission Lions Club, will be hosting a pancake breakfast with Santa this weekend.

Jolly Saint Nick will be at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall at 4409 Lakeshore Rd. in Kelowna on Dec. 16 for some good food, decorating activities, and photo opportunities with family and friends.

"This year the need for food is greater than ever for families in our community," said the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Throughout the event, the Mission Hall will be providing an opportunity for attendees to make a financial donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank through their Tap and Tip program, which will be onsite during the event.

Due to the overwhelming success of the event last year, tickets will need to purchased in advance to guarantee your spot, which includes three different seating times throughout the day.

Tickets can be purchased through the Okanagan Mission Community Hall Association website for $10.