Kelowna man wins $100,000 on scratch ticket he received for birthday

A Kelowna man recently won $100,000 on a scratch ticket he received for his birthday.

Jesse Tanner received several lottery tickets as a birthday gift.

“Some of the tickets were $20 even and [I thought] that’s the only one that I won on, and then we found [the] winning ticket!” recalled Tanner

After calling BCLC, based on its recommendation, Tanner downloaded BCLC’s Lotto! App to double check the ticket himself. “I checked the ticket maybe two or three times!”

Tanner first told his family and a co-worker that he won. “My family were pretty pumped and gave me high fives!”

Tanner plans to use some of his winnings toward a down payment for a new home and describes winning as “overwhelming.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada gas station on Horton Road in Mill Bay on Vancouver Island.