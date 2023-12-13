Winter Wonderland at Joanna's House to close down a section of Royal Ave Sunday

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Royal Avenue downtown next to the Kelowna General Hospital will be partially closed on Sunday, Dec 17.

The KGH Foundation will be hosting their inaugural Winter Wonderland at Joanna's House and it will be taking place for parts of the day.

To help accommodate the event, the City of Kelowna will be blocking off a portion of Royal Ave. between Abbott St. and Long St., cutting off vehicle traffic beginning at 7 a.m.

This section of Royal Ave. will remain closed to traffic until roughly 9 p.m. to make way for the Winter Wonderland.