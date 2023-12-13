Okanagan Symphony says 'thorough examination' before music director's firing

Photo: OSO

The Okanagan Symphony says the termination of its longtime music director was a "difficult decision" made after "a thorough examination of the available information."

A statement from the symphony society's board of directors this morning says "the release of Rosemary Thomson from her contract was done after a thorough examination of the available information. The OSS board consulted expert advice, evaluated options, and performed a careful analysis before making a difficult decision."

President Judy Burns says the board "is in a challenging position as the information currently being shared publicly represents a partial perspective of the situation and understandably creates questions in the mind of the public."

She says the board "will continue to protect the privacy and rights of all individuals involved and to act in the best interest of the organization, which include its musicians and staff," but will not be sharing information surrounding this event.

Thomson has said she will be launching legal proceedings over her firing, just months before her retirement.

Thomson was abruptly removed from her post on Dec. 1 after 16.5 years of service. The move was disclosed to members via an email on Dec. 6.

Burns says "it is important to remember the Okanagan Symphony Society is a resilient organization with a proud 64-year history, and like all successful organizations is much more than the sum of its parts."

Meanwhile, the symphony has its annual Christmas concerts this weekend.

"Our musicians are very excited to perform for our Okanagan community, and our staff is working enthusiastically to bring you a stellar performance," says Burns.

"This was not an easy decision by the board, but one that was made after careful deliberation and consultation. The board has a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of the organization," executive director Geraldine Parent in an internal email.

Thomson said she was "shocked, incredulous, and completely brokenhearted" to receive the news of her termination.

"I have always given my all to the orchestra, to the organization, and to the entire community throughout the Okanagan Valley," she said.

The OSO alleged it has cause for terminating Thomson’s contract.