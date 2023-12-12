Second apartment building proposed on Bernard Avenue block

Photo: Contributed

If a developer gets its way, there could be two multi-family buildings right next to each other near the end of Bernard Avenue.

Novation Architecture has submitted rezoning and development permit applications to the City of Kelowna for a six-storey, 51-unit rental building with two levels of parking at 1531 Bernard Ave. Last November city council gave initial approval to official community plan and zoning changes that would make way for a 150-unit building next door at 1575 Bernard Ave.

The property at 1531 Bernard is currently home to the Abbey Field Society, which has 12 tenants and provides self-served breakfast and two home-cooked meals daily in what is described as an independent retirement community experience. Orchard City Abbeyfield Society, according to Novation’s application letter, will cease to exist for a variety of reasons, including challenges with the Residential Tenancy Act.

“Situated in a well-established neighbourhood, its strategic location positions it as an ideal candidate for increased density, aligning with Kelowna’s sustainability goals and long-term vision,” the application letter states.

The property is located just west of the intersection of Bernard and Burtch Road. The building would consist of 24 two-bedroom units, 17 one-bedroom homes, four three-bedroom spaces and six bachelor pads.