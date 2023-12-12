Country singer Ben Klick releases new song just in time for Christmas

Madison Reeve

Kelowna country singer Ben Klick has released a new Christmas song titled Santa Rides a Harley.

The song was released on multiple platforms on Dec. 1, with the music video was filmed locally in Kelowna.

Klick says the lyrics to the song came naturally, having been a biker himself for many years.

"It's got a very fun, bluesy, upbeat feeling, and I tried to convey the sensation of being on a motorcycle, riding down the open road," Klick said.

Klick wrote the song in Nashville with his girlfriend, Cassidy Bastien, and friend Rhett McDaniel.

The country singer will be showcasing his new music at Red Bird Brewing on Dec. 19 and 30, along with a special show at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Jan. 23.

"Next up, I am moving down to Nashville at the end of January for at least a few months, but who knows what's coming up after that. 2024 is bringing a lot of new music. It looks like there will be three or four singles as well as a Christmas song for 2024," he added.

To view the full music video, click here.