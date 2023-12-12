Quebec man charged in Kelowna human trafficking investigation

Photo: Madison Reeve Kelowna RCMP, the City of Kelowna and YLW launched the #notinmycity campaign in May 2023.

A Quebec man is facing several human trafficking charges after an investigation by the Kelowna RCMP Sex Crimes Unit.

In May 2021, the unit started looking into allegations of incidents in or near Kelowna and Victoria, B.C.. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and executed with the assistance of law enforcement in Montreal on Dec. 8.

Stanley Jean-Baptiste, 36, is facing multiple charges related to Trafficking in Persons. He has been held in custody and is being brought to Kelowna to appear in court.

“We know that Kelowna is part of a circuit used by human traffickers who exploit vulnerable individuals for sexual purposes,” said Cpl. Tim Russell, Kelowna Vulnerable Persons Unit. “Our investigators remain steadfast in our commitment along with other community partners who have taken a stance to combat this criminality in our community.”

Earlier this year, the Kelowna RCMP, the City of Kelowna, Kelowna International Airport and the Child Advocacy Centre teamed up with Not In My City, an awareness campaign aimed at preventing human trafficking and and youth sexual exploitation. Not In My City was first launched in Calgary in 2017 and is championed by Canadian country music star Paul Brandt.

If you know someone that is associated with trafficking, the Kelowna RCMP urge you to contact the police immediately at 250-762-3300 or reach out to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.