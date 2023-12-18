Local artist releases Christmas single just in time for the holiday season

There’s a new Christmas song that's been released just in time for the holidays.

Kelowna artist Lindsay May has just finished putting a bow on her latest single, ‘Sweet Christmas Kiss’ and she’s hopeful it’ll one day become the next Christmas classic.

“This year I thought I wanted to write something to warm you up, essentially with the people you love or who you care about. Whether that’s your pet or a family member, hopefully it's somebody you love and you can actually kiss,” said May.

“The whole intent of the song is that you have a little crush on someone and you need to write a card to them but you’re not sure what to say and you’re hoping to not surprise them with your little confession of your crush, and that you’re taking advantage of the opportunity of Christmas to show the person that you are interested in them.”

Like many others — since losing her mom — the holiday season has been a difficult time of year for May.

To help brighten her Christmas spirit, May tells Castanet she turned to her music for help.

“I definitely have the intention of writing uplifting Christmas music so that we can find new ways to have more fun and more light and more love in the season because it can be tough on people,” said May.

“Especially when there’s a lot of dark in your life, if you can find new ways to let the light in in any way you can — music is a great way to get there because it’s very accessible and its very easy to find new and inspirational Christmas music out there, which might be nice for someone because if the traditional favourites do bring up a lot of feelings, maybe some new Christmas music will help them get through the season in a different way.”

May is currently working on the music video to match her song, which is set to be released on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

If you’re looking for some new Christmas music this year, Lindsay May is on Spotify with a handful of originals.

You can also find May's music through her personal website.