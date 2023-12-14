Holiday 50/50 raffle to help seniors struggling with high cost of living

Photo: Seniors Outreach & Resource Centre The deadline to by a Holiday Wishes 50/50 ticket to support low income seniors in the Central Okanagan is midnight on Dec. 20. 2023.

An estimated 5,600 seniors in the Central Okanagan are living on a low income and the Seniors Outreach & Resource Centre is trying to bring some festive cheer to them this holiday season.

It is hosting a 50/50 raffle in an attempt to help as many people as it can this winter. Seniors Outreach has witnessed the financial strain first-hand, with 1,900 seniors asking the centre for assistance in 2023.

“This year, we saw more seniors who are on the cusp of homelessness due to the lack of affordable rental housing or being handed a no-fault eviction notice. Seniors are needing to make difficult choices to make ends meet. We see people skipping meals to pay for medications, staying home alone to reduce costs with social activities, or not turning on air-conditioning during extreme heat to save on their energy bill,” explains executive director Ian Gerbrandt.

Seniors Outreach is also doing what it can to improve people’s mental health by alleviating loneliness and social isolation that can have a negative effect of the health of elderly individuals.

“Our team helps isolated seniors find a way forward to improve their social connections and quality of life. The assistance includes social programs, nutritional supports, transportation, completing tax returns, navigating short-term shelters, and getting connected with community services,” says Gerbrandt.

Holiday Wishes 50/50 Raffle tickets are available here or in person at 115-2065 Benvoulin Court between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The deadline to buy tickets is midnight on Dec. 20.

The prize draw takes place on Friday, Dec. 22. The jackpot was at nearly $1,300 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.