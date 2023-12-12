Comedian Chris D'Elia set to play Prospera Place in February

Photo: Prospera Place Tickets for the Feb. 9, 2024 Chris D'Elia show at Prospera Place go on sale this week.

A successful, and at times controversial, comedian is bringing his tour to Kelowna.

Chris D’Elia is set to play Prospera Place on February 9, 2024.

He is billed as one of the most in-demand performers in comedy. D’Elia has toured the U.S. and Canada and currently has three comedy specials on Netflix (No Pain, Man on fire and Incorrigible). He also has his own podcast and co-stars on The Golden Hour comedy podcast with Brendan Schaub and Erik Griffin.

The 43-year-old is also a writer and actor. He played Kenny on the ABC series The Good Doctor, Alex Miller on the NBC sitcom Whitney, Danny Burton on the NBC sitcom Undateable, and Henderson in the Netflix thriller series You.

The venue pre-sale for D’Elia’s Kelowna show will begin tomorrow (Dec.13) at noon local time. The public on-sale begins Friday, also at noon local time. Tickets and more information can be found here.

In 2021, D'Elia apologized for his behaviour after multiple women accused him via social media of sending graphic messages soliciting sex. Some of the accusers said they were underage at the time and accused D’Elia of grooming them.

In a 10 minute YouTube video he said, “Sex, it controlled my life. It was my focus all the time, and I had a problem. And I do have a problem. It’s not like months down the line everything’s better. I need to do work on that.”