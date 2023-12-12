BC Transit brings in five new buses for Kelowna riders

Photo: ARBOC Specialty Vehicles A photo of a similar vehicle that BC Transit acquired.

BC Transit has added five new buses to its Kelowna fleet.

The transit authority says the 26-foot light-duty ARBOC Spirit of Freedom buses can carry up to 16 seated passengers and provide flexibility for up to three mobility aids, such as wheelchairs.

"Each bus is equipped with a white LED destination sign that clearly shows the bus number, route name, and destination. The interior of the buses includes modern vinyl seating and better interior lighting to make the commuting experience much more comfortable for riders," says the news release from BC Transit.

The total investment for the five buses was over $1,048,000, with the funding cost shared between the federal, provincial and local governments along with other partners.