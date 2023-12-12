Volunteers still needed for the Salvation Army kettle campaign in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

The Salvation Army's Kettle campaign is falling a bit short in the Central Okanagan.

The campaign currently sits a third of the way from its $750,000 goal.

Despite a slow start, Salvation Army community ministries coordinator Darryn Titterington believes people have become more generous this year.

"People are giving more. I think they are realizing there is more of a need, and this all goes to your neighbors, your friends, and your families, but it has been difficult. It is tight on everybody. We understand that, but even a little bit matters," he said.

Funds raised through the campaign remain in the community, with the money going to pay for Christmas hampers, gifts, and clothing for children, as well as a gift card for Christmas dinner.

"We are serving 880 families this year," Titterington added.

In recent years, the Kettle Campaign has introduced tapping your card as a new way to donate.

The Salvation Army says they are still searching for volunteers to lend a hand.

"We have had a few kettle shifts that haven't been manned, so if you are interested in helping out with that at all, you can go online to kelownasalvationarmy.ca and register to be a Christmas volunteer," Titterington said.