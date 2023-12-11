Deadline nears for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan 50/50

Photo: Contributed

The draw date for the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan 50/50 is coming up fast.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is once again conducting the You Win, We Build 50/50 draw. It will take place on Dec. 19, and the pot has already climbed to close to $40,000.

“Our You Win, We Build 50/50 fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity is not merely a chance to win thousands; it’s an opportunity to make a difference and change the lives of local families in need of affordable housing right here in the Okanagan,” said Danielle Smith, director of resource development.

Residents can purchase four tickets for $25, 10 tickets for $50 or 25 tickets for $100.

The draw will be held at 2 p.m. at the West Kelowna Habitat ReStore located at 1793 Ross Road.

The winner will be notified by email and/or phone with instructions on claiming the prize.

The deadline to purchase your 50/50 tickets is end of day on Monday, Dec. 18.