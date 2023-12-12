Glenmore parade of lights back on this weekend

Photo: Rob McBurnie Rob McBurnie's Toyota Land Cruiser decked out with holiday lights.

The Grinch isn’t going to steal this holiday tradition, not if Rob McBurnie has anything to say about it.

The Glenmore resident is scrambling to pull together a parade of lights through the community this weekend after learning no one had taken up the reins to arrange one this year.

“I didn’t know they weren’t doing this, so I’m kind of like last minute ballparking all of this to get something for the neighbourhood to watch,” says McBurnie, who tells Castanet his kids loved the 2022 edition so much they’ve been asking him when its happening again. He didn’t want to disappoint them.

“The amount of people that were out last year. My family loved it! Everybody, the whole neighbourhood was flooded. I’m just trying to spread it as fast as I can in a little amount of time," says McBurnie, who posted to the Glenmore Facebook group to gauge interest and received an enthusiastic response.

He’d like to see the streets flooded with people out to watch. He has even spoken with the strata manager for the Sandalwood Retirement Resort to arrange for the parade to pass through their gates Sunday night. He says the elderly residents love it.

“I was shocked (last year) how they were all set up with their lawn chairs and their fire bowls outside. I thought, this is amazing,” says McBurnie, who moved to Kelowna from the Lower Mainland about five years ago with his family of four.

He is asking Glenmore parade of lights participants to show up with their vehicles festooned in lights and decorations on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at the corner of Valley Road and High Road. they will then follow last year’s route through the neighbourhood to bring holiday cheer to young and old alike.

He doesn’t want to stop with Glenmore. McBurnie says that next year he’d like to get the OK from the city to bring the parade of lights to Downtown Kelowna.

“We kind of end on the end of Clifton and Clement area. If this works out and we get approval, I would like to kind of push a loop through the downtown area and maybe end at City Park.”