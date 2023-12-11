Kelowna massage therapist banned from treating women as investigation unfolds

Photo: pixabay

A Kelowna massage therapist has been banned from treating women pending the outcome of an investigation following a second complaint.

Additional limits were placed on the practice of Adam Lariviere by the BC College of Massage Therapists after allegations of sexual misconduct.

“The inquiry committee panel considered the allegations serious and found that there are some factors that render the alleged conduct likely to recur,” said the regulator in a public notice.

“Therefore, the panel determined that the public must be protected by an interim order during the investigation and pending any discipline hearing.”

On Oct. 12 following the first complaint, the regulator announced limits on Lariviere’s practice that required him to disclose his calendar and information about each patient to the college.

The college says on Oct. 17 they received a new complaint from a female patient of Lariviere's that alleged he “failed to maintain professional boundaries and consent standards and engaged in sexual misconduct.”

In response the regulator on Dec. 4 banned Lariviere from treating women and ordered him to post a college-approved notice of the prohibition in all his workplaces.

The allegations are unproven at this point.

“The panel considered what interim measures would be sufficient and proportionate in this case,” the college’s notice said.

“Having weighed the different options and the circumstances of this case and having considered the impact on Mr. Lariviere, in its Dec. 4, 2023 order, the inquiry committee panel concluded that the new limits/conditions are proportionate and sufficient to protect the public during the investigation(s) or pending a disciplinary hearing.”