Kelowna Jewish community joins others around the world to celebrate Hanukkah this week

Photo: City of Kelowna

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, is well underway.

Kelowna celebrated the start of the Jewish holiday on Dec. 7 with a menorah lighting at Stuart Park.



The public lighting encourages the central theme of the holiday—publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle and the victory of light over darkness.

The menorah faces the street, Rabbi Shmuly Hecht notes, and so bypassers immediately feel “the effect of the light, which illuminates the outside and the environment.”



Hanukkah emphasizes that each and every individual has the unique power to illuminate the entire world. Rabbi Shmuly adds that it reminds us too that illumination begins at home with ourselves and our own families.



Each night of Hanukkah those celebrating the holiday light one more candle than the night before. Each night, the world is a little brighter.

Hanukkah concludes the evening of Dec. 15.