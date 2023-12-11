Thompson-Okanagan to see periods of rain and snow through majority of the week

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a wet week ahead.

According to Environment Canada, the Thompson-Okanagan will see periods of rain and snow throughout the majority of the week.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 2 C. The evening will reach a windchill of -6 C.

Tuesday will drop down to 0 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

The overnight low is expected to reach -4 C.

Wednesday through the remainder of the week is when you can expect the snow and rain.

Wednesday will see periods of rain with a high of 1 C. Snow is expected overnight with a high of 0 C.

Environment Canada says Thursday will see periods of snow or rain and a high of 3 C.

Friday and Saturday will see cloudy periods with a high of 2 C. Flurries are possible overnight.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are highs near -1 C and lows near -7 C.

