Big White's Black Forest chair to open Wednesday

Photo: Lift Blog - file photo Big White's Black Forest chair is opening Wednesday.

Big White is planning to open another chairlift next week, after receiving some more snow this weekend.

On Wednesday, the local resort plans to open the Black Forest chair. This comes after the Bullet, Ridge Rocket and Plaza chairs were opened Friday to kick off the season, two weeks later than initially planned.

The snow has come late this year, forcing the delayed opening of most B.C. resorts.

But Big White has now received 11 cm of snow in the past 24 hours, bringing the alpine base to 76 cm.

“We have been informed by our teams in outdoor operations and ski patrol that with three days of constant preparation time, they will be able to open the Black Forest area on Wednesday,” said Big White vice president Michael J. Ballingall.

More snow is forecast to fall at the resort Sunday night.

Early-season 50% off lift tickets will continue being offered through to Wednesday, when tickets will switch to full price.

SilverStar Mountain Resort also opened their alpine terrain on Friday, while Apex Mountain Resort opened just their T-Bar on Saturday. Revelstoke Mountain Resort got their lifts spinning Saturday as well, while Sun Peaks kicked things off back on Nov. 18.