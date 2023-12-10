Tent caught fire at Kelowna's homeless encampment Saturday night

Photo: Contributed A tent burns at Kelowna's homeless enampment Saturday night.

A tent along Kelowna's Rail Trail went up in flames Saturday night.

Just after 9 p.m., the fire broke out at the city-sanctioned homeless camp near Weddell Place.

One witness said the fire appeared to involve a propane tank, as “something was burning brightly and making a deep, hissing noise.”

Witnesses say police and fire crews attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, but it wasn't clear if anyone was injured.

Fires in tents along the Rail Trail during the winter months are not uncommon, as people try to stay warm while temperatures drop. A tent burned to the ground in the same area almost a year ago to the day.

BC Housing is working to build 60 modular homes for those living at the camp at a nearby lot on the corner of Crowley Avenue and Weddell Place. Another 60 will be set up on city-owned land at 2740 Highway 97 N, which is also near the Rail Trail.

The area along the Rail Trail near Weddell Place has been the city-designated homeless encampment since the spring of 2021.

Prior to that, the camp was set up near the Kelowna Curling Club. A man died at that camp in December 2019.