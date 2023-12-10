Two-bedroom rent asking price in Central Okanagan falls for fourth consecutive month

Photo: Contributed

The average asking price for two-bedroom rent in Central Okanagan dropped for the fourth straight month in November.

The mark decreased $35 from October to $2,142 in November. The average asking price got as high as $2,411 in July but has fallen each month since. The average asking price was based on 101 listings from Castanet’s classifieds page.

The one-bedroom average asking price in Central Okanagan also fell in November, but only by $11 to $1,586. It was based on 82 listings. The one-bedroom rent figure has gone up and down each month since February.