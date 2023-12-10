Interior Savings Community Investment Fund gives nearly $100,000

Photo: Contributed

Interior Savings is in the giving mood this holiday season, dishing out nearly $100,000 to 10 non-profit organizations in eight communities it serves.

The credit union will be giving $97,031 from its Community Investment Fund to help groups launch and expand social programs. Since the fund started in 2007, Interior Savings has given away $2 million in the form of local grants.

“Investing in our communities is core to who we are as a co-operative organization,” Interior Savings CEO Brian Harris said in a press release. “The organizations receiving these grants are providing important services in our communities—services that are supporting those needing a helping hand and services that are creating connections and improving the well-being of our communities. We’re humbled by the commitment and tenacity of these groups to make a lasting difference.”

Kamloops organizations Lil Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services, Centre for Seniors Information and Brain Injury Association will all receive funding, as will Kelowna’s Autism Okanagan.

West Kelowna’s Okanagan Regional Library, Lake Country’s Art Gallery and Art House, and Penticton’s YMCA of Southern Okanagan also got on Interior Savings’ nice list this holiday season.

Other organizations that received funding are located in Chase, Barriere and Lillooet.