Building permit issuance caps busy week for one block of Dougall Road

Photo: Contributed

Just days after Kelowna city council approved a six-storey apartment building on Dougall Road, a building permit has been granted to build a similar structure across the street.

City of Kelowna on Thursday issued a building permit for 540 Dougall Rd. N., which is on the southwest corner of Dougall and Leathead Road. The permit, valued at $23.5 million, has been given to Western Canadian Properties Group Ltd., which will build a six-storey, 124-unit rental apartment on land that used to be home to four single-family lots.

The apartment building will consist of 11 studio, 90 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom units. It will also include a courtyard, a shared sixth-floor deck and rooftop patio.

Council on Monday grudgingly granted a development permit for a 105-suite apartment building at 465-495 Dougall Rd., which is across the street and a few properties south from the 540 Dougall Rd. N. location.