Kelowna's Orchard Greens Golf Course listed for $16 million

Photo: RE/MAX Kelowna

Those in the market for their very own golf course, look no further – Kelowna's Orchard Greens Golf Course has hit the market.

The nine-hole course on 31.43 acres in East Kelowna was recently listed for sale for $16 million.

In addition to golf, the course at 2777 K.L.O. Road is nestled amongst a working apple orchard and the sale includes several other buildings.

“Fairways and greens are carved through the trees, leaving naturally decorative thickets and creating a challenging combination of Par 3s, 4s and with a singularly magnificent par 5,” the listing states.

“The buildings of McCulloch Station Pub, McCulloch Beer & Wine, Bunkhouse Desi Junction, an autobody shop, fruit stand, and multiple tenanted residences are included.”

While the buildings are included in the sale, the businesses themselves are not.

The entire property is within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

“This is a spectacular offering for an established golfing operator looking at acquiring one of the best-located golf courses in town with additional commercial upside, or an investor looking at a different use of the land but wants the cash flow from the tenancies,” the listing states.

More information about the sale can be found here.