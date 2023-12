A vehicle caught fire on Highway 33 in the Joe Rich area Saturday morning, temporarily closing the road.

The fire occurred around 10:15 a.m. near the Joe Rich Fire Department.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle fully engulfed in flames along the side of the road, causing delays for passing motorists.

A witness said fire crews had knocked down the fire and the road had been reopened at about 10:40 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the fire.