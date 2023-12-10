Local artist looking to give back to the women's shelter

The Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna has some new art on display.

Local artist Ashley Taron has loaned a number of her best paintings to the building in an effort to raise money for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

“I do art on the side. It’s kind of been a passion of mine forever, like as long as I can remember," she said.

"I definitely like to do my abstract realism sort of, so realist animals or cityscapes and things like that. And then I put added colours in to make it a little more interesting, a little more fun."

Being a victim of domestic violence, it’s been a long road to recovery for Taron, but she tells Castanet her art, along with the help of others, has put her into a position to give back and to lend a hand to women who have been through similar experiences.

A past relationship turned violent left Taron scared for her life.

“I was lucky enough to have victim services. They paid for a lot of things I needed help with, so to me I just happened to call the police or reach out to someone and it worked out that way, but for other people who try to get out and they don’t have the option that I had. I think donating is huge and it’s going to make a huge difference in a lot of women’s lives," said Taron.

“The thing that people often overlook is the process of healing. It took me a good three years of counselling and that was covered because of my situation that I called victim services, but if you don’t some people don’t have coverage for that."

Taron tells Castanet that if it wasn't for the help of victim services, family and friends, she has no idea how long it may have taken her to get to where she is now.

The artist is currently working on a new series that will feature six separate portraits for women of abuse.

Taron's paintings will be on display at the Innovation Centre at 460 Doyle until the end of December, with 20 per cent of the proceeds going to help the local women’s shelter.

You can find more of Taron's work through her Instagram @anigma.creative.