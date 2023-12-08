More snow set to fall in Thompson-Okanagan this weekend

Photo: File photo

More snow is expected to fall over the Thompson-Okanagan region this weekend.

A new weather system is forecast to come through B.C.'s Southern Interior beginning Saturday afternoon, bringing between two and four centimetres to the Okanagan valley bottom.

“Relatively light but it is going to be some snow accumulating,” said Alyssa Charbonneau, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Freezing levels are low enough, at least through Saturday and Saturday night, we're expecting it will just be snow, even in the valleys.”

The Kamloops region is also expected to see similar snowfall.

Higher elevations could see some higher accumulation, with up to 10 cm forecast at the local ski resorts.

“It's not looking like a huge amount but enough to coat the ground even in the valley,” Charbonneau said.

The Okanagan Connector could see up to four cm, while Charbonneau says the Coquihalla summit will see similar accumulation.

More potential precipitation is expected Sunday afternoon and evening, although temperatures may have warmed slightly by then.

“The forecast is saying rain and then snow in the evening, so there's another shot of some moisture coming through,” Charbonneau said.