Rally cars to be racing at Big White on Saturday

YouTube

Big White Ski Resort is now open but there will be more than skiers and snowboarders on the mountain this weekend.

The Big White Winter Rally takes place Saturday and has attracted competitors from across North America.

This will be the 11th year for the race which is the final event of the Canadian Rally Championship featuring 23 racers from across B.C., Alberta and parts of the United States.

"We're using the forest service roads just down the mountain from the ski resort. And we're racing all day (Saturday)," says organizer Keith Morison.

Racers will be setting off a minute apart and the fastest teams through the course will be declared the winner.

A lack of snow has forced some modifications to the course for safety reasons.

"It's a winter event people come here to race in the snow. Unfortunately, as you know, the snowpack here is a little bit less than what it normally is. And that led us to cancel one of the stages because there wasn't enough snow to have snowbanks there."

Morison says there are some pretty dangerous drop-offs on some parts of the course so the changes were made for safety reasons.

"We had a really icy stage that would have been dangerous. So we made a proactive decision to not use dangerous roads."

The Big White Winter Rally is one of the most popular events on the tour, in part because of the breathtaking scenery and a world-class setting in the mountains.

The event is free and spectators are encouraged to watch from the official spectator location on the 201 Forest Service Road approximately 3.4 km from the junction with Big White Road, on the North side.

The winners will celebrate at Happy Valley just before 7 p.m. on Saturday with a traditional champagne splash in front of the Happy Valley Day Lodge, which will be open to the general public.