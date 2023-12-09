Ellis Street storage facility looking to expand its operation

Photo: Google Street View

Owners of Spacious Storage on Ellis Street are looking to expand its operation.

Development and development permit applications presented to Kelowna's planning department indicate the company would remove the existing “Flagship Marine” boat storage building from the site to make way for an expansion to the existing five storey self-storage facility.

The application seeks three variances for height, vehicle and bicycle parking.

Owners are looking for increase height from 16 metres to the 18 metres allowed in the previous zoning bylaw.

They state the building would be tied into the existing building which is also 18 metres in height.

Owners also feel vehicle and bicycle parking already available will be sufficient for the expanded operation.

"We are confident that the 58 parking stalls and 22 loading spaces proposed will assuredly meet the parking

demands of the self-storage facility," the application states.

The application is expected to come before council sometime in the new year.