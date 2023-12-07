Deer with Christmas lights in antlers battles another buck, Good Samaritan tries to help

Photo: Irene Deer with Christmas lights tangles with another buck on Thursday.

A concerned Kelowna woman stopped by Castanet Thursday afternoon to report a sighting of the Hobson Road deer with Christmas lights dangling from its antlers.

"I see the deer that you had in the story this morning," said Irene, who asked us to not use her last name.

"I saw another buck and I believed that the other deer was trying to help with the Christmas lights. That's what I thought," she said, sharing a photo a pair of bucks clashing.

Rutting season for deer runs from mid-October to the end of the year. It's when male deer compete for attention from females.

"I know about the dangers, but I believed it was trying to help," Irene said, explaining she got out of her car and by this time there were other cars stopped to watch the nature scene unfold.

Irene called out to one driver, "call 911 if I get hurt."

She managed to get within a few feet of the deer entangled in the lights but it wouldn't let her come any closer, "so I had to leave."

Irene is very worried about the deer, "I tried to look for someone to help with the situation."

She even attended the fire station on DeHart Road and they recommended she contact the BC Conservation Officer Service.

"I came here thinking that maybe if it got into the news, it could get the attention, there must be somebody who can help before a major problem is created."

"I think it's a little extreme to think that the deer was decorated for Christmas."

Irene says she's worried someone else will try to take matters into their own hands like she did.

"I'm concerned about somebody else like myself trying to help the deer and getting injured and I don't want to see the deer get not only hurt, but tangled up in a situation where it can get very nervous and agitated and create a problem for other human beings and traffic."

The BCCOS strongly discourages the public from approaching all wild animals, including deer.

It is not unusual for deers to get things stuck in their antlers, ranging from Christmas lights to hammocks. Generally, the problem resolves itself naturally as antlers are dropped once a year in late winter.

If the animal is in distress people are advised to call the RAAP line at 1-877-952-7277, but unless the impediment is preventing the deer from eating or is otherwise interfering with its health, conservation officers generally let nature take its course.