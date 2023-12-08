Santa poses for pictures in support of Kelowna Gospel Mission

Photo: Kelowna Gospel Mission Santa will be posing for photos at the Kelowna Gospel Mission Thrift Store on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

The ‘Jolly Old Elf’ himself is getting thrifty this Saturday.

He’ll be posing for pictures during Santa’s Photo Party at the Kelowna Gospel Mission Thrift Store at 125 Roxby Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 9.

A specially decorated photo booth will be set up and the $5.00 fee includes a professional photo with Santa plus a raffle ticket for several prizes. People are invited to bring their family, friends and pets.

“KGM Thrift Store is community-focused and dedicated to providing unique and affordable finds while making a positive impact on the community at large.” While people shop at the store, they can enjoy special Christmas discounts, delicious snacks provided by FreshCo Kelowna, and get professional photos from, Trevor Walker Photography,” says Vanessa Hair, resources development manager.

Donations to the Gospel Mission support food programs, safe shelter, caseworker services and other resources.