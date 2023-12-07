New Kelowna maternity clinic to support about 30 deliveries a month

Photo: pixabay

Interior Health has announced the opening of a new maternity clinic in the Central Okanagan.

The clinic in Kelowna’s Dr. Walter Anderson Building at 2251 Pandosy Street will support about 30 deliveries a month.

“Our priority is to ensure people have access to the primary care services they need, including expectant families,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“This new clinic builds on the existing primary care network in the Central Okanagan and will ensure expectant families are connected to the team-based care they need.”

Interior Health says the clinic will feature a collaborative approach involving family physicians with specialty training in maternity care, midwives, nursing professionals, social workers, and other allied health experts.

It will have a focus on comprehensive prenatal care, covering outpatient clinic and in-hospital coverage for acute obstetrical care and deliveries. Clinic services are available to expectant families regardless of if they have a regular primary care provider and full prenatal care from early pregnancy to postpartum (8 weeks after), will be provided.

Several locum family physicians will contribute to the clinic's services and a perinatal-focused social worker is also part of the new team. Midwifery providers are expected to join the clinic in the near future, further enhancing options for expectant parents in the region.

“With the opening of the Central Okanagan Maternity Clinic, we can now ensure that pregnant people in our community can receive expert, compassionate prenatal care and support,” said Dr. Julie Parker, lead physician, Central Okanagan Maternity Clinic.

“The opening of this clinic underlines the commitment of all the maternity providers in this community to delivering exceptional care for expectant families during this special chapter in their lives."

The clinic accepts all perinatal referrals, including self-referrals, at any stage of pregnancy. Expectant families will be attached to the clinic throughout their pregnancies until eight weeks post-delivery.

Patients attached to the clinic can access care Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Providers will be available 24 hours, seven days a week for deliveries and emergencies.