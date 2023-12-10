Kelowna Polar Bear Dip returns to support adaptive adventures

Photo: Mike Biden

The Kelowna Polar Bear Dip will return again to welcome in 2024.

The annual New Year's Day dip at Tug Boat Bay beach promises an icy plunge for an excellent cause.

The fundraiser supports the Community Recreational Initiatives Society and it will go at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024 at Kelowna's Waterfront Park.

"The Kelowna Polar Bear Dip is not just an event; it's a celebration of bravery and community spirit," says Tyler Spence with CRIS.

"Participants, fondly known as 'polar bears,' will gather at Waterfront Park to plunge into the crisp waters of Lake Okanagan for a memorable experience. Whether you're a first-time dipper or a seasoned cold-water enthusiast, this event is open to all."



Anyone interested in participating can register online; you can go solo or create a team or just donate.

"If you want to organize your fundraiser event for the CRIS Polar Bear Dip, let us know, and we will set up your QR code for donations," Spence says.

This year's event will also feature a festive atmosphere with music, food trucks, and a warm-up zone for those who prefer to stay dry but still want to be there.